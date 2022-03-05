Peatos Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls Perspective: front
Peatos Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls Perspective: back
Peatos Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls

4 ozUPC: 0081000241023
Product Details

Fiery Hot

Some like it hot. Serious heat meets serious crunch with these can’t-resist chips. By the way— they’re made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk! Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.

  • 100% Vegan!!!
  • Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
  • Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PULSE FLOUR BLEND (PEA FLOUR, LENTIL FLOUR, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, PEA FIBER), HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER AND/OR SAFFLOWER OIL, RICE, FIERY HOT SEASONING (MALTODEXTRIN, SPICE, SUGAR, SALT, WHITE DISTILLED VINEGAR, CITRIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, VEGETABLE JUICE [COLOR], MALIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, ANNATTO EXTRACT [COLOR], NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR)

Allergen Info
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
