Peatos Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls
Product Details
Fiery Hot
Some like it hot. Serious heat meets serious crunch with these can’t-resist chips. By the way— they’re made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk! Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
- 100% Vegan!!!
- Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
- Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PULSE FLOUR BLEND (PEA FLOUR, LENTIL FLOUR, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, PEA FIBER), HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER AND/OR SAFFLOWER OIL, RICE, FIERY HOT SEASONING (MALTODEXTRIN, SPICE, SUGAR, SALT, WHITE DISTILLED VINEGAR, CITRIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, VEGETABLE JUICE [COLOR], MALIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, ANNATTO EXTRACT [COLOR], NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR)
Allergen Info
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More