Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution
Product Details
PEDIALYTE® SPORT is a new advanced hydration option formulated for athletes with 5 key electrolytes for fast rehydration and muscle support. With a scientifically designed balance of sugar and electrolytes, Pedialyte Sport quickly replenishes fluids and is formulated to replace electrolytes you may lose during exercise.
- 5 key electrolytes for fast rehydration and muscle support
- 3X the electrolytes and ¼ sugar of the leading sports drinks*
- Designed for athletes to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during exercise
- From the hydration brand used by professional sports teams for decades
- Ready to drink liters in 2 flavors: Lemon Lime & Fruit Punch
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Dextrose, Less than 1.0% of:, Galactooligosaccharides, Salt, Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor with Other Natural Flavors, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Yellow 5
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More