Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: front
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: back
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: left
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: right
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: top
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution Perspective: bottom
Pedialyteport Lemon Lime Electrolyte Solution

33.8 fl ozUPC: 0007007467839
Product Details

PEDIALYTE® SPORT is a new advanced hydration option formulated for athletes with 5 key electrolytes for fast rehydration and muscle support. With a scientifically designed balance of sugar and electrolytes, Pedialyte Sport quickly replenishes fluids and is formulated to replace electrolytes you may lose during exercise.

  • 5 key electrolytes for fast rehydration and muscle support
  • 3X the electrolytes and ¼ sugar of the leading sports drinks*
  • Designed for athletes to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during exercise
  • From the hydration brand used by professional sports teams for decades
  • Ready to drink liters in 2 flavors: Lemon Lime & Fruit Punch

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size12 fluid ounce/360 milliliter
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium490mg21%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Chloride690mg30%
Magnesium40mg10%
Phosphorus140mg10%
Potassium470mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Dextrose, Less than 1.0% of:, Galactooligosaccharides, Salt, Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor with Other Natural Flavors, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Yellow 5

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Lactose.

Disclaimer
