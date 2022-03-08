Ingredients

Water, Dextrose, Less than 1.0% of:, Galactooligosaccharides, Salt, Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor with Other Natural Flavors, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Yellow 5

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More