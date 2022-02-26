Every dog deserves the best… that’s why PEDIGREE® Complete Nutrition Dry Dog Food delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your adult dog. It has the antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals canines need to help maintain a healthy lifestyle, and in the delicious roasted chicken flavor they love. This tasty dry kibble helps support healthy digestion… Plus, it’s enriched with omega-6 fatty acids to help nourish your dog’s skin and promote a healthy coat. Irresistible in every way, this dry dog food provides whole grains and protein, and was made in the USA with the world’s finest ingredients. It has no artificial flavors, no high fructose corn syrup, and no added sugar. Dogs bring out the good in us. PEDIGREE® brings out the good in them. Feed the good.