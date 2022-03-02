Every dog deserves the best… that’s why PEDIGREE With Tender Bites Dry Dog Food delivers a wholesome, high-quality recipe to bring out the best in your pup. This dry food has the antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals they need to be happy and healthy for life, plus the meaty chicken and steak flavor they crave. With tender, easy-chew bites mixed in with crunchy dog kibble, it delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. For an extra boost, it’s also enriched with omega-6 fatty acids and zinc to help nourish skin and help your pup maintain a sleek, shiny coat. Plus, it delivers whole grains and natural fiber to help support healthy digestion. Dogs bring out the good in us. PEDIGREE brings out the good in them. Feed the good.