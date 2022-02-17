Hover to Zoom
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats
58 ctUPC: 0002310010224
Unique X shape and special texture help clean between teeth and down to the gum line. A delicious and convenient way to help clean teeth, Pedigree Dentastix daily oral care snack food for dogs is a tasty treat clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup by up to 80%. Also clinically proven to reduce plaque buildup. Dogs love its delicious flavor.
- Flavor: Original
- Type: Dental
- Size: 58-Pack
- Grain-Free: No