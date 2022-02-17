Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats Perspective: front
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats Perspective: back
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats Perspective: left
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats Perspective: right
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Original Toy/Small Dog Treats

58 ctUPC: 0002310010224
Unique X shape and special texture help clean between teeth and down to the gum line. A delicious and convenient way to help clean teeth, Pedigree Dentastix daily oral care snack food for dogs is a tasty treat clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup by up to 80%. Also clinically proven to reduce plaque buildup. Dogs love its delicious flavor.

  • Flavor: Original
  • Type: Dental
  • Size: 58-Pack
  • Grain-Free: No