Unique X shape and special texture help clean between teeth and down to the gum line. A delicious and convenient way to help clean teeth, Pedigree Dentastix daily oral care snack food for dogs is a tasty treat clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup by up to 80%. Also clinically proven to reduce plaque buildup. Dogs love its delicious flavor.

Flavor: Original

Type: Dental

Size: 58-Pack

Grain-Free: No