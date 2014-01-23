Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats Perspective: front
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats Perspective: left
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats Perspective: right
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats Perspective: bottom
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats

32 ctUPC: 0002310010654
Dental dog treat for cleaning teeth and gums. Triple Action formula acts as a breath freshener that also cleans teeth with clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar build-up. Unique X-shape design is ideal for cleaning teeth down to the gumline for healthy teeth and gums. Features a tasty bacon flavor that dogs love.

  • Dog Size: Large
  • Flavor: Bacon
  • Type: Dental
  • Size: 32-Pack
  • Grain-Free: No

