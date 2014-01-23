Hover to Zoom
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Triple Action Bacon Flavor Large Dog Treats
32 ctUPC: 0002310010654
Dental dog treat for cleaning teeth and gums. Triple Action formula acts as a breath freshener that also cleans teeth with clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar build-up. Unique X-shape design is ideal for cleaning teeth down to the gumline for healthy teeth and gums. Features a tasty bacon flavor that dogs love.
- Dog Size: Large
- Flavor: Bacon
- Type: Dental
- Size: 32-Pack
- Grain-Free: No