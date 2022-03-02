Every dog deserves the best… that’s why PEDIGREE With MarroBites Pieces Complete Nutrition Dry Dog Food delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your adult dog. It includes tasty MarroBites pieces with real bone marrow your dogs will love. This tasty dry kibble supports healthy digestion… Plus, it’s enriched with omega-6 fatty acids and zinc to help nourish your dog’s skin and promote a healthy coat. Irresistible in every way, this dry dog food provides whole grains and protein, and was made in the USA with the world’s finest ingredients. It has no artificial flavors, no high fructose corn syrup, and no added sugar. Dogs bring out the good in us. PEDIGREE brings out the good in them. Feed the good.