Peelu Citrus Chewing Gum
Product Details
Peelu Citrus Breeze with Vitamin C chewing gum is a healthy experience for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products. The natural Peelu fibers also provide for good oral health, as they help keep teeth clean. With natural xylitol adding the subtle sweetness and peelu dental fibers adding in the "toothbrush" effect.
- Dairy Free
- Gluten Free
- Yeast Free
- The "Toothbrush" Gum
- With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth
- Excellent Source of Vitamin C
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Isomalt , Gum Base , Xylitol , Natural Citrus Flavor , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Stearate , Ascorbic Acid , Rebaudioside A ( , from : Stevia Leaf ) , Peelu Fiber , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More