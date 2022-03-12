Peelu Citrus Chewing Gum Perspective: Main

Peelu Citrus Chewing Gum

100 ctUPC: 0008761435123
Peelu Citrus Breeze with Vitamin C chewing gum is a healthy experience for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products. The natural Peelu fibers also provide for good oral health, as they help keep teeth clean. With natural xylitol adding the subtle sweetness and peelu dental fibers adding in the "toothbrush" effect.

  • Dairy Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Yeast Free
  • The "Toothbrush" Gum
  • With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth
  • Excellent Source of Vitamin C

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Isomalt , Gum Base , Xylitol , Natural Citrus Flavor , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Stearate , Ascorbic Acid , Rebaudioside A ( , from : Stevia Leaf ) , Peelu Fiber , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
