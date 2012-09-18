Hover to Zoom
Peelu Citrus Chewing Gum
300 ctUPC: 0008761435124
Product Details
Peelu Citrus Breeze with Vitamin C chewing gum is a healthy experience for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products. The natural Peelu fibers also provide for good oral health, as they help keep teeth clean. With natural xylitol adding the subtle sweetness and peelu dental fibers adding in the "toothbrush" effect.
- Yeast Free
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth
- The "Toothbrush" Gum