Peelu Spearmint Chewing Gum
Product Details
Chewing Peelu Spearmint Gum sweetened with xylitol is not only enjoyable, it's actually healthy for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products because, unlike sugar, it doesn't cause tooth decay. Xylitol has a very smooth, sweet and cooling taste to it, making it the perfect sweetener for our mint gums. Additionally, the peelu fibers naturally help to keep teeth clean and white.
- The "Toothbrush" Gum
- With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth
- With Peelu Extract
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Glycerin , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Peelu Extract , Resinous Glaze , and Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
