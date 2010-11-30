Chewing Peelu Spearmint Gum sweetened with xylitol is not only enjoyable, it's actually healthy for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products because, unlike sugar, it doesn't cause tooth decay. Xylitol has a very smooth, sweet and cooling taste to it, making it the perfect sweetener for our mint gums. Additionally, the peelu fibers naturally help to keep teeth clean and white.

The "Toothbrush" Gum

With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth

With Peelu Extract