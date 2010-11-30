Peelu Spearmint Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Peelu Spearmint Chewing Gum

100 ctUPC: 0008761435121
Product Details

Chewing Peelu Spearmint Gum sweetened with xylitol is not only enjoyable, it's actually healthy for your gums and teeth. Xylitol has become a popular ingredient in oral care products because, unlike sugar, it doesn't cause tooth decay. Xylitol has a very smooth, sweet and cooling taste to it, making it the perfect sweetener for our mint gums. Additionally, the peelu fibers naturally help to keep teeth clean and white.

  • The "Toothbrush" Gum
  • With Xylitol for Healthy Gums and Teeth
  • With Peelu Extract

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Glycerin , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Peelu Extract , Resinous Glaze , and Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
