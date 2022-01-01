Hover to Zoom
Pemdice Order Of Operations Game
Your students need to understand the order or operations (PEMDAS) PEMDice is a great game to help them practice. Roll the PEMDice and create equations-just be sure they're correct and follow the mathematical order or operations. Earn points by creating equations that use the most dice. These unique dice feature numbers, fractions, operations, parentheses and equal signs. Game includes 30 unique color-coded PEMDice, activity guide with a variety of game options and shaker.Specifications. Grade: 5 to 12. Dimension: 6.00 x 2.50 x 2.50 in.