Now boarding all passenger on Air Peppa! This colorful preschool toy is inspired by one of the many vehicles Miss Rabbit pilots in the acclaimed animated series. She certainly knows how to travel.Preschoolers and Peppa Pig fans ages 3 and up will be delighted with this Air Peppa toy. Inspired by the vehicle seen in entertainment, it comes with a Peppa Pig figure. An attached Miss Rabbit figure is seated in the cockpit, and can flip back to make room for another pilot! The plane’s top hinges open, the stairs fold down, and the back trunk opens as well. There are seats for 3 figures in all. (Additional figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) Peppa’s suitcase opens and closes, and fits nicely behind the back seat. Preschoolers will love pushing this wheeled plane down pretend runways all around the house! Where is Peppa off to now?



The plane has rolling wheels, so preschoolers can push it around the house. The plane’s top, stairs, and back trunk all open for more play space. Peppa’s suitcase stores behind the back seat

An Oinktastic Giftfor preschoolers ages 3 and up. Look for more Peppa Pig vehicles, including Grandpa’s Cabin Boat and Miss Rabbit’s Train (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Includes Peppa Pig Figure, with room for 2 more. (Additional figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) Attached Miss Rabbit figure flips behind the cockpit in case someone else wants to pilot

Figure Scale: 3 inches

Ages 3 and up

Adult assembly required.

Includes plane, 1 figure, and 1 accessory