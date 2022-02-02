Kids ages 3 and up will love pretending that they’re on holiday with Peppa Pig and her family with Peppa’s Family Motorhome toy! They can imagine being on the road with Peppa as they roll the motorhome in vehicle mode. Press the steering wheel to hear music from the Peppa Pig show, as well as phrases like "Are we nearly there yet?" When it’s time to "camp," kids can convert the vehicle to a multi-level RV playset. They can imagine the Pig family cooking dinner in their movable kitchen, sitting around the campfire and enjoying the great outdoors. Trailer hitch attaches to Peppa’s Family Red Car toy (Sold separately). Other accessories include 2 chairs, 2 bikes, and even a toilet! Everything stores inside the playset, ready for the next adventure.



Includes:

Playset

Four 3-Inch Figures

13 Accessories

2 AA Batteries

Age Range: 3+