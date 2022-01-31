Ingredients

Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm and/or Soybean and Hydrogenated Soybean), Pecans, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter, Invert Syrup, Molasses, Cornstarch, Eggs, Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Milkfat, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Cream of Tartar, Natural Flavor, Cocoa Processed With Alkali

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More