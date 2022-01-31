Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Collection Cookies
Product Details
Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Collection has something for every chocolate craving and is perfect for gift-giving and holiday entertaining. Bite into a golden Milano with dark chocolate, the swirls and chocolate of a Lido, a crispy Bordeaux, a chocolate-dipped Lisbon, a Geneva with rich chocolate and crunchy pecans, or a delicate Orleans. These Pepperidge Farm sweet and simple cookies are beautifully crafted - just like you - because for Pepperidge Farm, baking is more than a job. It's a real passion.
- DELICATE CRISP & HEARTY CRUNCH: Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Collection features chocolate cookies ranging from a delicate crisp to satisfying crunch
- FULL OF FLAVOR: With seven varieties, this collection delivers an indulgent amount of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and nutty goodness
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Pepperidge Farm bakers take the time to bake each treat with care and quality ingredients
- SAVOR EVERY FLAVOR: Lido, Chocolate-sandwiched Bordeaux, Lisbon, Geneva and Orleans cookies are only available in this Chocolate Collection, so take advantage of this special variety pack and keep your pantry stocked
Includes:
- Dark Chocolate Milano Cookies
- Double Dark Chocolate Milano Cookies
- Lido Cookies
- Bordeaux Cookies
- Lisbon Cookies
- Geneva Cookies
- Orleans Cookies
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm and/or Soybean and Hydrogenated Soybean), Pecans, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter, Invert Syrup, Molasses, Cornstarch, Eggs, Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Milkfat, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Cream of Tartar, Natural Flavor, Cocoa Processed With Alkali
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More