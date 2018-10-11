Pepperidge Farm® Classic Corn Bread Stuffing
Product Details
For holiday meals or everyday dinners, enjoy Pepperidge Farm Stuffing - made from our premium breads to create a gratifyingly delicious side dish! Our delicious Stuffing is perfect for effortless entertaining with the option of adding a personal touch.
- Toasted corn bread blended with select seasonings
- Made from premium Pepperidge Farm breads baked specifically for our stuffing
- Delicious prepared on its own or as the perfect base to customize your stuffing dish
- Includes easy prep guide on the bag
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Meal, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Canola and/or Sunflower and/or Palm), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Yeast, Onion Powder, Calcium Propionate To Extend Freshness, Spices, Celery, Paprika, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract and Ascorbic Acid To Protect Flavor, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More