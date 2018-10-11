Pepperidge Farm® Classic Corn Bread Stuffing Perspective: front
For holiday meals or everyday dinners, enjoy Pepperidge Farm Stuffing - made from our premium breads to create a gratifyingly delicious side dish! Our delicious Stuffing is perfect for effortless entertaining with the option of adding a personal touch.

  • Toasted corn bread blended with select seasonings
  • Made from premium Pepperidge Farm breads baked specifically for our stuffing
  • Delicious prepared on its own or as the perfect base to customize your stuffing dish
  • Includes easy prep guide on the bag

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Meal, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Canola and/or Sunflower and/or Palm), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Yeast, Onion Powder, Calcium Propionate To Extend Freshness, Spices, Celery, Paprika, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract and Ascorbic Acid To Protect Flavor, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

