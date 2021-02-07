Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Butter Bread
Product Details
Farmhouse bread is the bread you would make if you made bread. Crafted from small-batch recipes, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse bakers slow bake loaves of bread with deliberate, thoughtful care. Each slice features authentic baker's touches like a split top, soft texture and fresh-from-the-oven taste, and the thick slices of sandwich bread are soft yet strong enough to stand up to any sandwich ingredient. All Farmhouse bread is baked with quality ingredients - no high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources.
- BUTTERY FLAVOR: Delicious buttery taste and Farmhouse goodness baked into every slice
- BAKER'S TOUCHES: Crafted from timeless recipes, Farmhouse bread features baker's touches like split tops, thick slices and soft texture
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
- WRAPPED WITH CARE: Each Farmhouse loaf of bread is double-wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Monoglycerides, Distilled Vinegar Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Datem, Corn Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Annatto and Turmeric Extracts For Color, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
