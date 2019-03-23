Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread Perspective: left
Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001410007083
Product Details

Farmhouse bread is the bread you would make if you made bread. Each slice features authentic baker's touches like a split top, soft texture, and fresh-from-the-oven taste, and the thick slices of sandwich bread are soft yet strong enough to stand up to any sandwich ingredient.

  • Classic hearty white bread with a fresh-from-the-oven taste
  • No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
  • Double-wrapped for freshness
  • The comfort of homemade goodness in every slice

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (49 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.7mg10%
Niacin1.5mg10%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Malted Barley Flour, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Datem, Wheat Gluten.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

