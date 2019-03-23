Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread
Product Details
Farmhouse bread is the bread you would make if you made bread. Each slice features authentic baker's touches like a split top, soft texture, and fresh-from-the-oven taste, and the thick slices of sandwich bread are soft yet strong enough to stand up to any sandwich ingredient.
- Classic hearty white bread with a fresh-from-the-oven taste
- No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
- Double-wrapped for freshness
- The comfort of homemade goodness in every slice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Malted Barley Flour, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Datem, Wheat Gluten.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More