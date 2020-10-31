Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing Perspective: front
For holiday meals or everyday dinners, enjoy Pepperidge Farm Stuffing - made from our premium breads to create a gratifyingly delicious side dish! Our delicious Stuffing is perfect for effortless entertaining with the option of adding a personal touch.

  • White and wheat breads blended with herbs & spices
  • Made from premium Pepperidge Farm breads baked specifically for our stuffing
  • Delicious prepared on its own or as the perfect base to customize your stuffing dish
  • Includes easy prep guide on the bag

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium600mg25%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Unbromated Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Yeast, Canola Oil, Unsulphured Molasses, Spices (Contains Celery), Onion Powder, Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage), Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
