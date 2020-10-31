Ingredients

Made from: Unbromated Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Yeast, Canola Oil, Unsulphured Molasses, Spices (Contains Celery), Onion Powder, Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage), Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More