Ingredients

Made , from : Enriched Wheat Flour ( Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Whole Wheat Flour , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Sugar , Soy Fiber , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Oat Bran , Oat Flour , Rolled Wheat , Kibbled Wheat , Salt , Honey , Molasses , Monoglycerides , Nonfat Milk , * , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Barley Flakes , Rice Bran , Corn Grits , Potato Flour , Oats , Rye Meal , Rye Nuggets , Wheat Bran , Wheat Germ , Wheat Nuggets , Amaranth Bran Flour , Datem , Corn Bran , Barley Fiber , Rye Fiber , Malted Barley Flour , Sucralose , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...