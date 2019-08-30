Pepperidge Farm Light Style 7 Grain Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Light Style 7 Grain Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Light Style 7 Grain Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007064
Product Details

Pepperidge Light Style 7 Grain Bread is delicious, with 45 calories per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For us, baking is more than a job. It's a real passion.

  • Only 45 calories per slice
  • Contains half the fat of regular multi-grain bread
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made , from : Enriched Wheat Flour ( Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Whole Wheat Flour , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Sugar , Soy Fiber , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Oat Bran , Oat Flour , Rolled Wheat , Kibbled Wheat , Salt , Honey , Molasses , Monoglycerides , Nonfat Milk , * , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Barley Flakes , Rice Bran , Corn Grits , Potato Flour , Oats , Rye Meal , Rye Nuggets , Wheat Bran , Wheat Germ , Wheat Nuggets , Amaranth Bran Flour , Datem , Corn Bran , Barley Fiber , Rye Fiber , Malted Barley Flour , Sucralose , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
