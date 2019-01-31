Ingredients

Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Sugar, Soy Fiber, Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Wheat Bran, Honey, Molasses, Salt, Monoglycerides, Nonfat Milk*, Caocium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Retard Spoilage, Wheat Germ, Datem, Brown Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Cholesterol

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More