Pepperidge Farm Light Style Soft Wheat Bread
Product Details
At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that breads are good for you and should taste good too! That's why we bake our breadwith the right combination of quality ingredients. Pepperidge Farm Light Style Soft Wheat bread is delicious, with 45 calories per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.
- Delicious and light soft wheat bread
- 45 calories per slice
- Contains half the fat of wheat bread
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Double wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Sugar, Soy Fiber, Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Wheat Bran, Honey, Molasses, Salt, Monoglycerides, Nonfat Milk*, Caocium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Retard Spoilage, Wheat Germ, Datem, Brown Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Cholesterol
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.