Pepperidge Farm Light Style Soft Wheat Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007166
Product Details

At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that breads are good for you and should taste good too! That's why we bake our breadwith the right combination of quality ingredients. Pepperidge Farm Light Style Soft Wheat bread is delicious, with 45 calories per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

  • Delicious and light soft wheat bread
  • 45 calories per slice
  • Contains half the fat of wheat bread
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3slices (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron2.7mg15%
Niacin3mg15%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Sugar, Soy Fiber, Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Wheat Bran, Honey, Molasses, Salt, Monoglycerides, Nonfat Milk*, Caocium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Retard Spoilage, Wheat Germ, Datem, Brown Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Cholesterol

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
