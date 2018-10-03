Pepperidge Farm Pirouette Creme Filled Wafers Chocolate Fudge Cookies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Pepperidge Farm Pirouette Creme Filled Wafers Chocolate Fudge Cookies

13.5 ozUPC: 0001410008782
Purchase Options

Product Details

For an extraordinary dessert experience, try delicious Pirouette Wafers. These pastry-like wafers are baked to a delicate crisp and filled with a luscious creamy chocolate fudge-flavored filling.

  • Deliciously delicate creme-filled wafers
  • Rich, chocolate fudge flavor

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made , from : Sugar , Wheat Flour , Palm Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Whey Powder , Milk Powder , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Rice Flour , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin , Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids , Salt , Vanilla Extract , Coconut Oil , Mono and Diglycerides , Hazelnuts , Beta Carotene ( Color ) and Enzyme .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More