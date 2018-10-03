Pepperidge Farm Pirouette Creme Filled Wafers Chocolate Fudge Cookies
Product Details
For an extraordinary dessert experience, try delicious Pirouette Wafers. These pastry-like wafers are baked to a delicate crisp and filled with a luscious creamy chocolate fudge-flavored filling.
- Deliciously delicate creme-filled wafers
- Rich, chocolate fudge flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made , from : Sugar , Wheat Flour , Palm Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Whey Powder , Milk Powder , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Rice Flour , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin , Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids , Salt , Vanilla Extract , Coconut Oil , Mono and Diglycerides , Hazelnuts , Beta Carotene ( Color ) and Enzyme .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
