Ingredients

Made , from : Sugar , Wheat Flour , Palm Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Whey Powder , Milk Powder , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Rice Flour , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin , Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids , Salt , Vanilla Extract , Coconut Oil , Mono and Diglycerides , Hazelnuts , Beta Carotene ( Color ) and Enzyme .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.