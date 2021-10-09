Pepperidge Farm Stone Ground 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Stone Ground 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Stone Ground 100% Whole Wheat Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007101
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Our passion for creating delicious and wholesome breads shows in the care we put into every detail. Pepperidge Farm Stone Ground 100% Whole Wheat bread is baked with all the delicious and wholesome goodness of Stone Ground Whole Wheat with a touch of molasses. For Pepperidge Farm, baking is more than a job. It's a real passion. Each day, our bakers take the time to make every cookie, pastry, cracker, and loaf of bread the best way they know how - by using carefully selected, quality ingredients.

  • 100% Whole Wheat Stone Ground Bread made with 100% whole grain flour
  • 29g of whole grains per 2-slice serving
  • Low fat, cholesterol free, 0g trans fat per serving, and no high fructose corn syrup
  • A great bread for your favorite sandwich fillings or toast it to start your day right
  • One loaf of bread, Pepperidge Farm bread is double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made , from : Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Molasses , Soybean Oil , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Sugar , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Salt , Monoglycerides , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Whey , * ( Milk ) , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible