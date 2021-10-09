Ingredients

Made , from : Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Molasses , Soybean Oil , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Sugar , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Salt , Monoglycerides , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Whey , * ( Milk ) , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More