Pepperidge Farm Swirl Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breakfast Bread
Product Details
Welcome the day with a slice of delicious Pepperidge Farm Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Every slice of our golden-baked bread has the aroma and delicious taste of brown sugar and cinnamon swirled right in. From our oven to your toaster, it's the perfect way to start your family's day.
- 1 lb. bag, double wrapped for freshness
- One loaf of thick sliced bread
- No high fructose corn syrup
- The perfect way to start your family's day
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Invert Sugar, Molasses), Wheat Gluten, Cinnamon, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Dextrose, Monoglycerides, Wheat Starch, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Nonfat Milk, Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
