Pepperidge Farm Swirl Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breakfast Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410008722
Product Details

Welcome the day with a slice of delicious Pepperidge Farm Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Every slice of our golden-baked bread has the aroma and delicious taste of brown sugar and cinnamon swirled right in. From our oven to your toaster, it's the perfect way to start your family's day.

  • 1 lb. bag, double wrapped for freshness
  • One loaf of thick sliced bread
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • The perfect way to start your family's day

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Niacin0.9mg6%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Invert Sugar, Molasses), Wheat Gluten, Cinnamon, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Dextrose, Monoglycerides, Wheat Starch, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Nonfat Milk, Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
