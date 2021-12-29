Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread
Product Details
The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love, in smaller, thinner slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% Whole Grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per serving.
- The same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love from Pepperidge Farm, in smaller, thinner slices
- 26 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber per serving
- No high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colors or flavors
- 24 slices per load of Pepperidge Farm bread
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Berries, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Oats, Soybean Oil, Pearled Barley, Rye, Triticale, Sale, Corn Grits, Sugarcane Fiber, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Buckwheat, Millet and Amaranth Flours, Flaxseed and Brown Rice Meals, Whole Quinoa, Sorghum and Spelt Flours, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
