Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread Perspective: back
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread Perspective: left
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced 15 Grain Whole Grain Bread

22 ozUPC: 0001410004991
Product Details

The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love, in smaller, thinner slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% Whole Grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per serving.

  • The same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love from Pepperidge Farm, in smaller, thinner slices
  • 26 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber per serving
  • No high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colors or flavors
  • 24 slices per load of Pepperidge Farm bread

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.4mg8%
Niacin1.8mg10%
Riboflavin0.08mg6%
Thiamin0.11mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Berries, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Oats, Soybean Oil, Pearled Barley, Rye, Triticale, Sale, Corn Grits, Sugarcane Fiber, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Buckwheat, Millet and Amaranth Flours, Flaxseed and Brown Rice Meals, Whole Quinoa, Sorghum and Spelt Flours, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
