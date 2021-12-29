Ingredients

Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Berries, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Oats, Soybean Oil, Pearled Barley, Rye, Triticale, Sale, Corn Grits, Sugarcane Fiber, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Buckwheat, Millet and Amaranth Flours, Flaxseed and Brown Rice Meals, Whole Quinoa, Sorghum and Spelt Flours, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

