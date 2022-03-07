Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread Perspective: left
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread Perspective: bottom
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread

22 ozUPC: 0001410005126
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and whole grain goodness you love, in smaller, thin slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% whole grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per serving (two slices). Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced breads are a perfect way to help you maintain a balanced, healthy life style.

  • Oatmeal bread made with 100% whole grain flour
  • 2 slices provide 29 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber
  • No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
  • 70 calories per slice, 24 slices in each loaf of Pepperidge Farm Thin Slice Bread

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar4g
Protein7g4%
Calcium20mg0%
Folic Acid0mcg
Iron1.5mg8%
Niacin2.9mg20%
Potassium120mg2%
Riboflavin0.07mg6%
Thiamin0.16mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MADE FROM: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WATER, OATS, WHEAT GLUTEN, SUGAR, YEAST, SOYBEAN OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: HONEY, SALT, CALCIUM PROPIONATE AND SORBIC ACID TO EXTEND FRESHNESS, DATEM, MONOGLYCERIDES, WHEY, SOY LECITHIN. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More