Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Oatmeal Bread
Product Details
The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and whole grain goodness you love, in smaller, thin slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% whole grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per serving (two slices). Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced breads are a perfect way to help you maintain a balanced, healthy life style.
- Oatmeal bread made with 100% whole grain flour
- 2 slices provide 29 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber
- No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
- 70 calories per slice, 24 slices in each loaf of Pepperidge Farm Thin Slice Bread
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MADE FROM: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WATER, OATS, WHEAT GLUTEN, SUGAR, YEAST, SOYBEAN OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: HONEY, SALT, CALCIUM PROPIONATE AND SORBIC ACID TO EXTEND FRESHNESS, DATEM, MONOGLYCERIDES, WHEY, SOY LECITHIN. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
