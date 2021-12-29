Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread Perspective: back
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread Perspective: left
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread Perspective: top
Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread

22 ozUPC: 0001410004990
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love, in smaller, thinner slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% Whole Grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per two slice serving. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced breads are a perfect way to help you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

  • The same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love from Pepperidge Farm, in smaller, thinner slices
  • 100% Whole Wheat variety
  • 28 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber per 2-slice serving
  • No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
  • 24 slices per bag

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.4mg8%
Niacin1.9mg10%
Potassium120mg2%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Cracked Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Molasses, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugarcane Fiber, Wheat, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
