Pepperidge Farm Thin Sliced Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread
Product Details
The bakers at Pepperidge Farm have crafted this delicious bread with the same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love, in smaller, thinner slices. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain breads are always baked with 100% Whole Grain flour, low in saturated fat, and a good source of fiber per two slice serving. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced breads are a perfect way to help you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.
- The same great taste and Whole Grain goodness you love from Pepperidge Farm, in smaller, thinner slices
- 100% Whole Wheat variety
- 28 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber per 2-slice serving
- No high fructose corn syrup and no colors or flavors from artificial sources
- 24 slices per bag
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Cracked Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Molasses, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugarcane Fiber, Wheat, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More