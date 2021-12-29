Ingredients

Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Cracked Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Molasses, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugarcane Fiber, Wheat, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey (Milk)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More