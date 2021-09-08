Pepperidge Farm Very Thin 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Healthy living is on everyone's mind these days. But why give up what you love? At 40 calories per slice, our Very Thin 100% Whole Wheat bread is full of great taste. It's the clever side of great baking.
- 100% whole wheat
- Low fat, cholesterol free, and 0g trans fat per serving
- 40 calories per slice
- Double wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made , from : Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Molasses , Wheat Gluten , Soybean Oil , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Yeast , Salt , Sugar , Monoglycerides , Whey , * ( Milk ) , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
