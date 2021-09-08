Pepperidge Farm Very Thin 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm Very Thin 100% Whole Wheat Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007132
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Healthy living is on everyone's mind these days. But why give up what you love? At 40 calories per slice, our Very Thin 100% Whole Wheat bread is full of great taste. It's the clever side of great baking.

  • 100% whole wheat
  • Low fat, cholesterol free, and 0g trans fat per serving
  • 40 calories per slice
  • Double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made , from : Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Molasses , Wheat Gluten , Soybean Oil , Contains : 2 Percent Or Less Of : Yeast , Salt , Sugar , Monoglycerides , Whey , * ( Milk ) , Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid to Retard Spoilage , Soy Lecithin . * , Adds A Trivial Amount Of : Cholesterol .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
