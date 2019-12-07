Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread
Product Details
Healthy living is on everyone's mind these days. But why give up what you love? At 40 calories per slice, our Very Thin White bread is full of great taste. It's the clever side of great baking.
- Low fat, cholesterol free, and 0g trans fat per serving
- Double wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey*, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Malted Barley Flour.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More