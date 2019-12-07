Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007105
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Healthy living is on everyone's mind these days. But why give up what you love? At 40 calories per slice, our Very Thin White bread is full of great taste. It's the clever side of great baking.

  • Low fat, cholesterol free, and 0g trans fat per serving
  • Double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3slices (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Niacin2.4mg15%
Riboflavin0.18mg15%
Thiamin0.15mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey*, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More