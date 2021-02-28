Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread
Product Details
Pepperidge Farm Sandwich White Bread is the perfect choice for all sandwich lovers with its convenient square shape and a delightfully light, mild flavor that perfectly complements any sandwich.
- Square shape for sandwiches
- Double wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Wheat Gluten, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Whey*, Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More