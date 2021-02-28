Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread Perspective: front
Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread Perspective: back
Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread Perspective: right
Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread Perspective: bottom
Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001410007114
Product Details

Pepperidge Farm Sandwich White Bread is the perfect choice for all sandwich lovers with its convenient square shape and a delightfully light, mild flavor that perfectly complements any sandwich.

  • Square shape for sandwiches
  • Double wrapped for freshness

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Niacin2.4mg15%
Riboflavin0.13mg10%
Thiamin0.21mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made from: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Wheat Gluten, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Whey*, Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.