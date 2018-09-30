Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that bread is good for you and should taste good too! That's why we bake our Whole Grain bread with the right combination of quality ingredients. Always crafted with 100% Whole Grain flour, Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain bread is delicious, with a good source of fiber per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.
- Hearty whole grain, 100% whole wheat bread
- Heart healthy* bread perfect for sandwiches or toast
- 2 slices provide 100% of your day's worth of whole grains and 8g of dietary fiber
- Low fat, cholesterol free, 0g trans fat per serving, and no high fructose corn syrup
- Double wrapped for freshness
*Diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods and that are low in total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol may help reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Cracked Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Molasses, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugarcane Fiber, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
