At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that bread is good for you and should taste good too! That's why we bake our Whole Grain bread with the right combination of quality ingredients. Always crafted with 100% Whole Grain flour, Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain bread is delicious, with a good source of fiber per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Hearty whole grain, 100% whole wheat bread

Heart healthy* bread perfect for sandwiches or toast

2 slices provide 100% of your day's worth of whole grains and 8g of dietary fiber

Low fat, cholesterol free, 0g trans fat per serving, and no high fructose corn syrup

Double wrapped for freshness

*Diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods and that are low in total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol may help reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers.