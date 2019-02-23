Pepperidge Farm® Whole Grain 15 Grain Bread
Product Details
At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that breads are good for you and should taste good too! That's why we bake our whole grain bread with the right combination of quality ingredients. Always crafted with 100% whole grain flour, Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain bread is delicious, with a good source of fiber per slice... our way of helping you maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Enjoy this 15 grain bread with your sandwiches or as a side to breakfast!
- Two slices provide 100% of your day's whole grains
- Low fat, cholesterol free, and 0g trans fat per serving
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Heart healthy bread
- Double wrapped for freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from: Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Berries, Yeast, Oats, Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Pearled Barley, Rye, Triticale, Salt, Corn Grits, Sugarcane Fiber, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid To Extend Freshness, Buckwheat, Millet and Amaranth Flours, Flaxseed and Brown Rice Meals, Whole Quinoa, Sorghum and Spelt Flours, Monoglycerides, Datem, Soy Lecithin, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
