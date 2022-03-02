Perdue® SimplySmart® Organics Grilled Chicken Breast Strips
Product Details
Perdue short cuts organic carved chicken breast provides perfectly seasoned, ready-to-eat strips in a variety of flavors for you and your family. Ready whenever you are, they are delicious right out of the bag or added to your favorite dish. Perdue family farmers raise chickens from start to finish in the USA to bring you the quality, no antibiotic ever chicken that you can trust, and we guarantee. Scan to learn about our farmers and animal care standards, plus get delicious recipes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chicken Breast With Rib Meat, Water.Contains 2% or Less of Sea Salt, Organic Vinegar, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
