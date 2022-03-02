Perdue® SimplySmart® Organics Grilled Chicken Breast Strips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Perdue® SimplySmart® Organics Grilled Chicken Breast Strips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Perdue® SimplySmart® Organics Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

6 ozUPC: 0007274500133
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Perdue short cuts organic carved chicken breast provides perfectly seasoned, ready-to-eat strips in a variety of flavors for you and your family. Ready whenever you are, they are delicious right out of the bag or added to your favorite dish. Perdue family farmers raise chickens from start to finish in the USA to bring you the quality, no antibiotic ever chicken that you can trust, and we guarantee. Scan to learn about our farmers and animal care standards, plus get delicious recipes.

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium450mg18.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein18g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chicken Breast With Rib Meat, Water.Contains 2% or Less of Sea Salt, Organic Vinegar, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Black Pepper

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More