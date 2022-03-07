Ingredients

Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate*† (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery*, Kelp*, Dulse*, Carrot*, Spinach*), Flax Seed Oil*, Sunflower Oil*, Sesame Seed Oil*, Olive Oil*, Pumpkin Seed Oil*.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible