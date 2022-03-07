Perfect Bar Snack Size Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: front
Perfect Bar Snack Size Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: right
Perfect Bar Snack Size Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Perspective: top
Perfect Bar Snack Size Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars

8 ct / 0.88 ozUPC: 0085556911035
Product Details

Perfect Bar's original family protein bar recipe, now snack-size! Made with freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, Perfect Bar® Snack Size is the solution to your snacking needs. Whether you’re heading home from the gym or recharging after school, our snack-size bars will give your family the nutritious push they need to stay fueled and happy throughout the day. With Perfect Bar® Snack Size, a little goes a long way!

  • CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER: Made with good for you whole foods like organic peanut butter, organic honey, & fair trade dark chocolate chips, Perfect Bar Snack Size is a perfectly-portioned 130 calorie snack crafted to keep you fueled between meals
  • SUPERFOOD: Superfoods like fruits, vegetables, seeds & oils are found in every bar to provide a convenient source of vitamins & minerals. Plus, we use whole food protein & never rely on whey or soy.
  • STORED IN THE FRIDGE, PERFECT ON THE GO: Perfect Bar Snack Size are kept refrigerated for optimal texture & taste, but stay good for one week out of the fridge. With 6g of whole food protein, it's a quick protein boost to keep you going, longer.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Bar
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein6g8%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium0mg8%
Niacin0mg20%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate*† (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery*, Kelp*, Dulse*, Carrot*, Spinach*), Flax Seed Oil*, Sunflower Oil*, Sesame Seed Oil*, Olive Oil*, Pumpkin Seed Oil*.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
