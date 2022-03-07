Perfect Bar Snack Size Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars
Product Details
Perfect Bar's original family protein bar recipe, now snack-size! Made with freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, Perfect Bar® Snack Size is the solution to your snacking needs. Whether you’re heading home from the gym or recharging after school, our snack-size bars will give your family the nutritious push they need to stay fueled and happy throughout the day. With Perfect Bar® Snack Size, a little goes a long way!
- CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER: Made with good for you whole foods like organic peanut butter, organic honey, & fair trade dark chocolate chips, Perfect Bar Snack Size is a perfectly-portioned 130 calorie snack crafted to keep you fueled between meals
- SUPERFOOD: Superfoods like fruits, vegetables, seeds & oils are found in every bar to provide a convenient source of vitamins & minerals. Plus, we use whole food protein & never rely on whey or soy.
- STORED IN THE FRIDGE, PERFECT ON THE GO: Perfect Bar Snack Size are kept refrigerated for optimal texture & taste, but stay good for one week out of the fridge. With 6g of whole food protein, it's a quick protein boost to keep you going, longer.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate*† (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery*, Kelp*, Dulse*, Carrot*, Spinach*), Flax Seed Oil*, Sunflower Oil*, Sesame Seed Oil*, Olive Oil*, Pumpkin Seed Oil*.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
