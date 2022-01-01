Perfection Bakeries Live Carb Smart Seeds Bread
Product Details
These Zero Net Carbs breads are Keto-friendly bread, Low in sugar, Low in calories, Low in sodium, And High in Fiber!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, RESISTANT TAPIOCA STARCH, WHEAT PROTEIN ISOLATE, INULIN, YEAST, WHEAT GLUTEN, OAT FIBER, SOYBEAN OIL, ALLULOSE**, BROWN FLAX SEEDS, GOLDEN FLAX SEEDS, HULLED SESAME SEEDS, GUAR GUM, BLACK SESAME SEEDS, SALT, SUNFLOWER SEED KERNELS, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, VINEGAR, DATEM, CELLULOSE GUM, MALTODEXTRIN, CALCIUM PROPIONATE (A PRESERVATIVE), CARRAGEENAN, SOYBEAN OIL (HRYDROGENATED) DEXTROSE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, ASCORBIC ACID, SORBIC ACID (A PRESERVATIVE), LACTIC ACID, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE (VITAMIN B1), RIBOFLAVIN (VITAMIN B2), NIACIN (VITAMIN B3), FOLIC ACID.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
