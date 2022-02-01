With the Perky-Pet Elegant Copper Glass Hummingbird Feeder, it’s all about the details! It has a beautiful, eye-catching design that is as stylish as it is functional. The attractive, brushed copper-finish and striking crystal-clear glass are sure to captivate you, as well as your hummingbird visitors. Once they stop to visit, the 12 oz nectar capacity will keep them satisfied.With four feeding ports and a 360-degree perch, the Perky-Pet Elegant Copper Glass Hummingbird Feeder will easily accommodate multiple hummingbirds at the same time. Plus, the ports’ flower-shaped design and bold red color is sure to catch the attention of hummers as they pass by. Meanwhile, built-in bee guards defend against unwanted insects.To ensure ease of filling, this attractive feeder is designed with a convenient wide-mouth bottle. The larger opening will reduce the risk of messes and spills as you pour nectar into the bottle. In addition, the wide-mouth bottle makes it easier to clean. The base also comes apart so you can access all the nooks and crannies. Lastly, use the built-in hanging cord to place this gorgeous feeder anywhere around your yard, garden or patio.

Beautiful brushed copper finish will stand out in any setting

Holds up to 12 oz of nectar

Wide-mouth bottle reduces messes and spills while filling

Four flower ports with circular perch for 360-degree feeding

Base comes apart to make cleaning easy

Built-in bee guards protect against insects