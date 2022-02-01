Perky-Pet Green Antique Bottle Glass Hummingbird Feeder Perspective: front
Perky-Pet Green Antique Bottle Glass Hummingbird Feeder

10 ozUPC: 0007762581082
The Perky-Pet Green Antique Hummingbird Feeder is a decorative feeder used to attract hummingbirds. The elegance and style of the glass antique bottle, along with its brushed copper accents will add a touch of class to any bird lover’s yard. This decorative feeder is a breeze to fill and clean, just unscrew the bottle from the base - it's that easy! Hummingbirds near and far will make this feeder a regular stop.

  • Adds antique charm to your garden
  • Glass bottle with metal accents
  • Metal hanger attached for easy hanging
  • Holds 10 ounces of nectar (sold separately)
  • 5.49 Inch Length x 10.1 Inch Width x 5.51 Inch Height

