Did you know that like hummingbirds, orioles have a sweet tooth? They do! What better way to attract them than by offering their favorite sweet treat – jelly! Jelly that is exposed to the elements quickly spoils and molds, which is bad for your birds. Orioles love to perch while they feed. This jelly feeder features a large circular feeding tray with a wraparound perch, so your orioles have plenty of room to feast! Orioles are known to be attracted to orange – the tray’s vibrant hue is sure to catch the eye of passing orioles and draw them to your yard.

Included bottle holds up to 32 oz of jelly

Included jar can be interchanged with most standard jelly jars

Open tray design makes the feeder easy to clean

Built-in stirrer allows for smooth jelly dispensing

Jelly stays fresh and dry inside the inverted jelly jar