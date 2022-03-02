Hover to Zoom
Perky-Pet Oriole & Hummingbird Jelly Feeder
1 ctUPC: 0007897800253
Product Details
Did you know that like hummingbirds, orioles have a sweet tooth? They do! What better way to attract them than by offering their favorite sweet treat – jelly! Jelly that is exposed to the elements quickly spoils and molds, which is bad for your birds. Orioles love to perch while they feed. This jelly feeder features a large circular feeding tray with a wraparound perch, so your orioles have plenty of room to feast! Orioles are known to be attracted to orange – the tray’s vibrant hue is sure to catch the eye of passing orioles and draw them to your yard.
- Included bottle holds up to 32 oz of jelly
- Included jar can be interchanged with most standard jelly jars
- Open tray design makes the feeder easy to clean
- Built-in stirrer allows for smooth jelly dispensing
- Jelly stays fresh and dry inside the inverted jelly jar