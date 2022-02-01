Perky-Pet® Ready-To-Use Clear Hummingbird Nectar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Perky-Pet® Ready-To-Use Clear Hummingbird Nectar

64 fl ozUPC: 0007897896328
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Perky-Pet Ready-To-Use Clear Hummingbird Nectar contains 100% sucrose, a liquid that simulates flower nectar and will keep your hummingbirds full of energy and eager to come back for more. Perky-Pet is the leading supplier of wild bird feeders and accessories. Perky-Pet wild bird feeders lure birds by providing an inviting opportunity to eat. In turn, you get hours of joy as birds flock to your feeder.

  • No Dyes Used
  • Favorite Food for Hummingbirds
  • 100% Sucrose Mimics Flower Nectar
  • No Mixing or Boiling

Model: 239CL

Shipping & Return Information