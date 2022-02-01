Perky-Pet Ready-To-Use Clear Hummingbird Nectar contains 100% sucrose, a liquid that simulates flower nectar and will keep your hummingbirds full of energy and eager to come back for more. Perky-Pet is the leading supplier of wild bird feeders and accessories. Perky-Pet wild bird feeders lure birds by providing an inviting opportunity to eat. In turn, you get hours of joy as birds flock to your feeder.

No Dyes Used

Favorite Food for Hummingbirds

100% Sucrose Mimics Flower Nectar

No Mixing or Boiling

Model: 239CL