The Perky-Pet Sapphire Starburst Vintage Hummingbird Feeder features a unique blue glass bottle decorated with embossed starburst accents. The 4 flower feeding ports allow for multiple hummingbirds to dine together. With a wide mouth opening, this hummingbird feeder is so easy to fill and clean. Hang your hummingbird feeder with the attached metal hanging wire so the spectacular hummingbird action is always in full view!

Embossed starburst accents

Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning

4 flower feeding ports

16-ounce nectar capacity

Material: Blue Glass

In-Package Weight: 1.7 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 5.5 Inch x 5.5 Inch x 8.7 Inch

Model: 8129-2