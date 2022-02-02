Hover to Zoom
Perky-Pet Sapphire Starburst Vintage Hummingbird Feeder
1 ctUPC: 0007897812915
The Perky-Pet Sapphire Starburst Vintage Hummingbird Feeder features a unique blue glass bottle decorated with embossed starburst accents. The 4 flower feeding ports allow for multiple hummingbirds to dine together. With a wide mouth opening, this hummingbird feeder is so easy to fill and clean. Hang your hummingbird feeder with the attached metal hanging wire so the spectacular hummingbird action is always in full view!
- Embossed starburst accents
- Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning
- 4 flower feeding ports
- 16-ounce nectar capacity
Material: Blue Glass
In-Package Weight: 1.7 Pound
In-Package Dimensions: 5.5 Inch x 5.5 Inch x 8.7 Inch
Model: 8129-2