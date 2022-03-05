The Perky-Pet Select-A-Bird Tube Feeder with Copper Finish features 8 feeding ports, a 3.5 lb seed capacity and an easy-fill wide mouth top. The Select-A-Seed feature allows for the feeding ports to rotate so mixed or Nyjer thistle seed is served. The clear plastic reservoir makes it easy to monitor seed levels. The base can be rotated so perches can accommodate birds of all different shapes and sizes. The beautiful copper finish shows true classiness! Remember to clean your tube bird feeders at least twice a week, more often in very warm climates or seasons.

8 adjustable ports serve all seed types including mixed seed or Nyjer

Perches expand to attract all bird sizes

Convenient wide mouth top for easy filling

Holds up to 3.5 lb of seed