Perky-Pet Squirrel-Be-Gone Wild Bird Feeder
2 lbUPC: 0007897833600
- With the Perky-Pet Squirrel-Be-Gone Bird Feeder you get elegant design and squirrel-resistant function all in one convenient package. The metal cage is adorned with a leafy design that will look at home in any yard. In addition, the metal is finished with a powder coating to enhance the rustic look, while also ensuring rust resistance
- To offer defense against squirrels, this feeder boasts multiple great features. First, this feeder’s weight-activated system is calibrated to support the weight of birds but not squirrels. When squirrels try to gain access to the perches, the cage is pulled down, causing the decorative leaves to cover the ports. In addition, the metal cage prevents squirrel chewing and damage
- With less competition from squirrels, birds won’t be able to resist the Perky-Pet Squirrel-Be-Gone Feeder! It features six feeding ports evenly spaced around the reservoir so multiple birds can dine at the same time and you can enjoy a better view. In addition, this feeder has built-in drain holes to prevent water from pooling in the reservoir, so there’s less seed waste. Use the built-in hanging wire to place this attractive feeder anywhere around your yard or patio