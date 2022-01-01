Brewed with the same flair and attention to detail through three generations of master brewers, Peroni Nastro Azzurro uses only the finest ingredients, including our exclusive Nostrano dell’Isola maize. This delivers a crisp and refreshing beer with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus and spicy aromatic notes, combined with a fast and clean finish. The citrus aroma is subtle, yet captivating. During production, we use the highest quality hops (Saaz-Saaz and Hallertau Magnum) that give the beer its distinctive yet balanced aroma which is light on the palate. When it comes to self expression, effortless style and flair, nobody does it better or more naturally than the Italians. The beer's personality is bold, spirited, authentically Italian, and effortlessly stylish. With it's clean, refreshing taste it is the perfect beer for when you are relaxing at home, enjoying an informal night with friends or celebrating anything special.