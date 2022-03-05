Persil Pro Clean plus Active Scent Boost is a powerful liquid detergent that combines intense scent with a deep clean. Our Fresh Release and Deep Clean technology work together to provide stain fighting and tough odor fighting with a boost of fresh scent. Our long-lasting, fresh scent is packed with sweet aromas and balanced with green citrus notes. Persil Pro Clean plus Active Scent Boost goes deep into fabric, attacking tough-to-clean stains to deliver an exceptional scent that stays active for up to 100 days when out of storage. Persil Pro Clean plus Active Scent Boost cleans effectively in all water temperatures, including cold, and works in all washer types, including high-efficiency washing machines. This package includes one 100-fluid-ounce bottle of Persil Pro Clean plus Active Scent Boost. It's more than clean, it’s Persil ProClean!