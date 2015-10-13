Persil Power-Liquid Intense Fresh gives you the stain-fighting power of Persil Original detergent liquid with an extremely fresh scent.

Intense Fresh works great for everyday laundry, helping brighten and whiten your clothes and fight tough stains. You can use this laundry soap in cold water and it works in all types of washing machines. Experience an exceptional deep clean every time with our Intense Fresh laundry soap. Persil laundry detergent works in all washing machines, including high efficiency (HE) washers and cleans effectively in all water temperatures. Use with Snuggle laundry softener and laundry scent boosters to round out your laundry supplies.Each Persil ProClean product has been developed to make your laundry routine easier and improve your quality of life. Innovation and advancement are key pillars of the Persil ProClean product strategy. Persil ProClean will continue to adapt as society transforms, needs change, and product performance expectations grow. New products must meet not only the needs of consumers and address modern laundry trends, but also the high performance standards set for all products carrying the Persil ProClean name.