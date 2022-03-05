Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Persil® ProClean® Original Liquid Laundry Detergent
100 fl ozUPC: 0002420009456
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
Great for everyday laundry and to fight tough stains
Get exceptionally clean laundry with Persil® Power-Liquid Original scent detergent. Our Original signature scent is perfect for everyday laundry. It's formulated to deliver a deep clean for all of life's messy moments. Persil Original detergent is great for everyday laundry as it not only helps brighten and whiten your clothes, but also helps fight tough stains. You can use it in cold water and it works in all types of washing machines, including top-loading, front-loading, and high-efficiency washers. Experience an exceptional deep clean with Persil Original detergent.
- This package includes one 100-fluid-ounce bottle of Persil ProClean liquid laundry detergent in Original scent, enough for 64 loads.
- Powerful detergent for an exceptional deep clean