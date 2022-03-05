Great for everyday laundry and to fight tough stains

Get exceptionally clean laundry with Persil® Power-Liquid Original scent detergent. Our Original signature scent is perfect for everyday laundry. It's formulated to deliver a deep clean for all of life's messy moments. Persil Original detergent is great for everyday laundry as it not only helps brighten and whiten your clothes, but also helps fight tough stains. You can use it in cold water and it works in all types of washing machines, including top-loading, front-loading, and high-efficiency washers. Experience an exceptional deep clean with Persil Original detergent.