Pet Pride® Chicken Flavor Puppy Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pet Pride® Chicken Flavor Puppy Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Pet Pride® Chicken Flavor Puppy Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Pet Pride® Chicken Flavor Puppy Food

4.4 lbUPC: 0001111003525
Purchase Options

Product Details

100% complete and balanced nutrition for 1st year growth

  • Essential nutrients to support healthy skin & coat
  • Calcium & phosphorus to support strong teeth & bones
  • Great meaty taste to encourage healthy appetite
  • Proudly made in USA

Pet Pride Puppy Formula Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Growth.