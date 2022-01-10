Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Pet Pride® Chicken Flavor Puppy Food
4.4 lbUPC: 0001111003525
Purchase Options
Product Details
100% complete and balanced nutrition for 1st year growth
- Essential nutrients to support healthy skin & coat
- Calcium & phosphorus to support strong teeth & bones
- Great meaty taste to encourage healthy appetite
- Proudly made in USA
Pet Pride Puppy Formula Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Growth.