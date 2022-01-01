Hover to Zoom
Pet Pride® Dental Care Beefhide Dog Treats
16 ozUPC: 0001111080409
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Smart Choices. Happy Pets.
Your pet is your best friend. Keep your furry companion active, happy and healthy with this smart choice from Pet Pride. We are committed to providing your pet with nutritious foods, tasty treats, and all the everyday essentials to help them live their best lives at every stage. You can feel good knowing you’re giving them a quality product that will help keep their tails wagging, at a price that will let you do more for your pet.
- Natural chewing action helps reduce tartar and plaque build-up for whiter teeth.
- 5 inch rolls