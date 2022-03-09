Pet Pride High Protein Chicken Flavor Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Profiles for Maintenance. Crunchy kibble to help reduce tartar & plaque build-up. Smart Choices. Happy Pets. Your pet is your best friend. Keep your furry companion active, happy and healthy with smart choices from Pet Pride. We are committed to providing your pet with nutritious foods, tasty treats, and all the everyday essentials to help them live their best lives at every stage. You can feel good knowing you’re giving them quality products that will help keep their tails wagging, all at a price that will let you do more for your pet. Pet Pride. Everyday Essentials for Happy Pets.