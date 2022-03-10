Your cat needs a clean, tidy litter box to stay healthy and happy. Pet Pride® Scented Cat Box Filler provides effective odor control with a moisture-activated fragrance that helps minimize odors. Also, by being 99% dust free, it helps your cat box area stay clean.

Smart Choices. Happy Pets.Your pet is your best friend. Keep your furry companion active, happy and healthy with smart choices from Pet Pride. We are committed to providing your pet with nutritious foods, tasty treats, and all the everyday essentials to help them live their best lives at every stage. You can feel good knowing you're giving them quality products that will help keep them purring, all at a price that will let you do more for your pet.Pet Pride. Everyday Essentials for Happy Pets.